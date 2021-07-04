John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE HPF opened at $21.53 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

