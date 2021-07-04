John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.
NYSE HPF opened at $21.53 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.