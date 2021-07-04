Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.07.

LLY stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

