Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.93.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

