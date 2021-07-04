Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.