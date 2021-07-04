Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,537.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $33,083.45 and approximately $8,537.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00744231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080574 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

