JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €200.00 ($235.29) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €189.42 ($222.84).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €185.35 ($218.06) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €178.45.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

