JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

