JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,903.85 ($103.26).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

