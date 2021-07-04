JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 71,607 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 84.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

CHCT stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

