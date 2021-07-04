JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 957,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

