JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.46% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $8,298,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.77, a PEG ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

