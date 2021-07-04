JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 433.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Boot Barn worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000.

Shares of BOOT opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

