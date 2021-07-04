JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $57.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

