JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

