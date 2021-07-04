JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 264.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,484 shares of company stock worth $54,754,613 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.