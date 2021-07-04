KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $596.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $596.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $586.60 million and the highest is $609.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $419.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

KAR stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

