Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Position Increased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics makes up about 1.4% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 0.31% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 758,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

