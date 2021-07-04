Kate Ringrose Purchases 286 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose acquired 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).

CNA stock opened at GBX 52.46 ($0.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.70. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

