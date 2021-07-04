Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $147.13 million and $10.93 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 540,936,776 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

