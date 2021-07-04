Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 660,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $917.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.