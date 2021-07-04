Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Valmont Industries worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 50,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.14. 83,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,577. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

