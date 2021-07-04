Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,085. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.