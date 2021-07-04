Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,977 shares during the period. NextGen Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of NextGen Healthcare worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.52. 285,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,743. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

