Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $16.91 Million Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 445,808 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 743,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,376. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

