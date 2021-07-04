Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,547. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

