Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,988 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after buying an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 754,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,907. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

