Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,821 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,526,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the period. Unisys comprises approximately 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UIS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $25.05. 199,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

