Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

ETR:DB1 opened at €147.80 ($173.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.32. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

