Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €790.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €790.00 ($929.41) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €783.09 ($921.28).

EPA KER opened at €734.40 ($864.00) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average is €721.27.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

