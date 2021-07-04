Kering’s (PPRUY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPRUY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.29. Kering has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.