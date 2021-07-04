KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 155,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

