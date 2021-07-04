Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post sales of $139.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.86 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $576.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $569.79 million to $586.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $702.60 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $734.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.25. 90,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,150. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

