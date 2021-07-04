KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 29.1% in June

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE KIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 67,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.