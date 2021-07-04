KL Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

KL Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. KL Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of KL Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS KLAQU opened at $9.95 on Friday. KL Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,941,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,778,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

