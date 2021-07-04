Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Buys C$94,320.00 in Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,757.12.

Jonathan Ross Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 2,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00.

GUD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.26. 141,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,938. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.88 and a 1-year high of C$7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GUD. Bloom Burton upgraded Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

