Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,218,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 1,585,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KLTHF remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. Koolearn Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55.

About Koolearn Technology

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. It operates through three segments: College Education, K12 Education, and Pre-school Education. The College Education segment offers college test preparation and overseas test preparation courses to college students and working professionals.

