Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

