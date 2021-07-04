Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

KFY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 168,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

