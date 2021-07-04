Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.69. 116,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,996. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 598.55 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $127.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.17.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after purchasing an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.