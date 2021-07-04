Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 5,115 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 36.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $2,694,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $26,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $75,243,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

PRG opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.