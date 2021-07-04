Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

