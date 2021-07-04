Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $899,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $893.63 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $894.89. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $861.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

