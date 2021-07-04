Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Middlesex Water worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 46,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

MSEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.27. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

