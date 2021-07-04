Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $876,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.