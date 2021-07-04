Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Shares of KRYS opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.99. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.