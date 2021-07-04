Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $71.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

