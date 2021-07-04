Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

