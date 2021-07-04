Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $134.79 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $202.66 or 0.00588453 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $134.79 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00169136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,444.38 or 1.00012043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

