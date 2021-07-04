Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock.

LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $151.42 and a 52-week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

