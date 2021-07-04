Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

LCY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCY. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,886 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,262 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

