Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
LCY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39. Landcadia Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.65.
About Landcadia Holdings III
Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.