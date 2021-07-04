Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

LVS opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

